Padres Down on the Farm: September 11 (Solarte 4 hits in FW/Gore solid start for SA/Vizcarra 2 hits for LE)

By Evan Anderson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Padres affiliates went 1-4 on Saturday. Here is a recap of the days’ events. El Paso Chihuahuas (Lost 9-2 to Albuquerque) (43-68 on the season) Daniel Camarena continues to struggles at all levels. In his last three outing in Triple-A, he has given up five or more earned runs in each outing. In his two most recent MLB outings, he earned four runs in 3.1 innings pitched. Saturday started fine for Camarena. In the third inning, he gave up a two-run single but still had control of the game. It was the sixth inning when everything imploded. Ryan Vilade slugged a leadoff double. Alan Trejo reached base to put runners on the corners. Then back-to-back extra-base hits scored three runs and ended Camarena’s night. The Isotopes continued to keep the pressure up that inning. Scoring two more runs on two extra-base hits and a single.

