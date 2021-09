Twenty years ago, I came out of eye surgery at the Crosby hospital to see my doctor standing and watching a television in the recovery room. Suddenly she turned, talking to me and asked how I felt. She was crying. “Was it that bad” I asked? “I’m sorry,” she said. “The tears aren’t about you and your surgery went fine.” She left me and my attention went to the television and the planes flying into those towers. Then I cried.