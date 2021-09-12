CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Vikings at Bengals: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

The first NFL Sunday of the 2021 regular season is here. Football is all the way back.

The Vikings are in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals to kick off the year. It's a very winnable matchup against a team that has won just six games over the past two seasons, but Minnesota will need to show up and play well on both sides of the ball to head home 1-0.

Offensively, the Vikings just need to get the ball in the hands of their star playmakers. Dalvin Cook will be fed early and often, and Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen have favorable matchups against Bengals corners Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple. Tyler Conklin and Dede Westbrook also figure to be involved in the passing game. The Bengals defenders to pay attention to are DE Trey Hendrickson — who will be going against fill-in Vikings LT Rashod Hill — and elite safety Jessie Bates III. As always, the play of the offensive line and Kirk Cousins will determine how well Minnesota moves the ball.

Defensively, it'll be fascinating to see what kind of formations and blitzes Mike Zimmer throws at Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offensive line. Getting pressure on the young quarterback will be key. If he has time, Burrow has the weapons — Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase — to put up points in a hurry. This game will feature the Vikings debuts of six starters on defense: Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Xavier Woods, Nick Vigil, Michael Pierce, and Dalvin Tomlinson.

The two players out due to injury for the Vikings are Anthony Barr and Christian Darrisaw. Bengals CB Trae Waynes is also out. The Vikings elevated Sean Mannion and Ameer Abdullah from the practice squad to the active roster.

Here's how to watch or listen to the game.

Broadcast Information

Location: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Game Time: 12:00 pm. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Daryl Johnston, Chris Myers, Jen Hale)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber)

Betting line: Vikings -3, O/U 47

Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

