Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson recently signed a deal with WWE and it has been decided that he will start with the company once he finishes at the University of Minnesota. There have been reports stating he would have a match with Brock Lesnar down the road. It has been noted how the company has been promoting the signing and they even aired packages during Raw to proclaim that Vince McMahon’s company bagged a huge signing.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO