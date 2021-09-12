CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ is review bombed over in-game Tibetan flag

By Andy Brown
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince being released last Thursday (September 9), Life Is Strange: True Colors has been review bombed due to the inclusion of a Tibetan flag in the game. As spotted by CogConnected, Life Is Strange: True Colors has received a host of negative reviews due to an in-game shop called Treasures Of Tibet hanging a Tibetan flag outside its entrance. Almost all of these reviews have been posted by Chinese-speaking players, likely as the Tibetan flag is banned in mainland China and seen as a point of controversy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tibetan#True Colors#Life Is Strange#Game Mechanics#Cogconnected#Treasures Of Tibet#Chinese#American#Nme
