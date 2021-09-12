CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade’ shuts down all servers

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehaviour Interactive has shut down all remaining servers for Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, which has made the game unplayable in any form. Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade was released in 2016 and, since then, has struggled to maintain a meaningful player base. Now Behaviour Interactive has shut down all official servers with no avenue for players to host their own. The game is no longer downloadable on Steam.

