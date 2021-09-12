‘Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade’ shuts down all servers

Sony has announced that it has permanently shut down the online servers and services for the LittleBigPlanet series on the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. A statement to the series’ official account explained the situation, apologising to fans for recent downtime of the online service across all consoles. The good news is that, thanks to a new update, the team has restored the main server and brought more than 10 million community creations back online for PS4 users.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO