‘Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade’ shuts down all servers
Behaviour Interactive has shut down all remaining servers for Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, which has made the game unplayable in any form. Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade was released in 2016 and, since then, has struggled to maintain a meaningful player base. Now Behaviour Interactive has shut down all official servers with no avenue for players to host their own. The game is no longer downloadable on Steam.www.nme.com
