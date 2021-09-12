Can The Hyundai i20 N Take The Crown From The Ford Fiesta ST?
The Ford Fiesta ST has long been the king of small hot hatches but with the new Hyundai i20 N, it now has a new rival on its hands. Powering the Korean i20 N is a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 201 hp and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm) of torque. This engine is coupled to a six-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels through a limited-slip differential. By comparison, the Ford Fiesta ST has a slightly smaller 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder making 197 hp and 214 lb-ft (290 Nm) of torque. It too gets a six-speed manual and an LSD powering the front wheels.www.carscoops.com
