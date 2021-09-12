Can The Hyundai i20 N Take The Crown From The Ford Fiesta ST?

Back in 2010 this was the future of the WRC. But did the S2000 make a good first impression?. The mechanics look nervous. And Davy Lindsay, sitting next to me in the passenger seat of this Ford Fiesta S2000 rally car, looks positively petrified. He tightens his belts an extra tweak. It’s -2C outside, there are lots of trees and ditches around, this is a single-track gravel road which I’ve never seen before and I’m about to be the first journalist in the world to drive this very expensive car, of which there is only one in the world. Oh, and two customers are patiently waiting five miles down the road to have their own test later on this afternoon.

