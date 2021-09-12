CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Can The Hyundai i20 N Take The Crown From The Ford Fiesta ST?

Carscoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford Fiesta ST has long been the king of small hot hatches but with the new Hyundai i20 N, it now has a new rival on its hands. Powering the Korean i20 N is a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 201 hp and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm) of torque. This engine is coupled to a six-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels through a limited-slip differential. By comparison, the Ford Fiesta ST has a slightly smaller 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder making 197 hp and 214 lb-ft (290 Nm) of torque. It too gets a six-speed manual and an LSD powering the front wheels.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

Hyundai is pretty aggressive in launching their new version of the already popular Elantra, with an "N" at the back of its name which ensures breathtaking performance for a price tag that won’t break the bank. It has yet to hit the market, but this is what you need to know about it.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Mazda CX-5 Revealed With Standard AWD And Refreshed Styling

Following a set of leaked photos a few days ago, Mazda unveiled the facelifted 2022 CX-5. The mid-life facelift brings fresh design features, more differentiation between the trim levels, chassis improvements, more ADAS systems, and standard i-Activ AWD across the range. The latter becomes a standard feature for all CX models in the US market, starting from the 2022 MY.
CARS
fordauthority.com

First Year 1957 Ford Ranchero Custom For Sale: Video

The Ford Ranchero was first introduced in December of 1956 for the 1957 model year, beating the Chevy El Camino to market by two years. It was an amalgam of a two-door Ranch Wagon station wagon, short-wheelbase Custom sedan, and a Courier sedan delivery, with an integrated cab and reinforced cargo box. Though built on an automobile assembly line, the Ranchero was sold through Ford’s truck division.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Dethrones Corvette as Fastest-Selling New Car in US

It looks like the funky pickup is a hit. Hyundai's decision to greenlight a strange, small pickup seemed like an unorthodox one several months ago when the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz was unveiled. After the positive reviews started piling up (including our own), however, it became clear that the Korean automaker had made the right decision. And now it's evident that the general public agrees, as Santa Cruz pickups are quickly finding homes shortly after landing on dealer lots.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Fiesta#Hyundai I20#The Korean I20 N#Piston Heads#British
Autoweek.com

Nissan GT-R T-Spec Gives Godzilla a New Suit

The aging Nissan GT-R gets yet another special edition, this one called the T-Spec, which includes largely cosmetic differences. The GT-R T-spec follows a tradition of offering limited-release special editions of small-volume sports cars, to keep the nameplate fresh over a longer product cycle. Another special-edition GT-R, the NISMO Special...
CARS
Carscoops

The 2023 Corvette Z06’s V8 Could Break Three Interesting Records

Few supercars and even less that are at a reasonable price point will be more exciting than the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and its engine is shaping up to be something quite extraordinary. Powering the car will be a 5.5-liter naturally-aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crank, derived from the engine...
CARS
Top Speed

Drag Battle Of The Titans: 1570 HP Nissan GT-R Vs 1600 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S

Today’s dose of drag racing comes from the YouTube channel Officially Gassed where some of the craziest modified cars (and sometimes bikes) go head to head, to see who’s the fastest. It’s always interesting to see what the car scene is like in different parts of the world and here we have the U.K.’s fastest Porsche 911 Turbo versus one of the U.K.’s fastest Nissan GT-Rs, both of which pushing around 1,600 horsepower.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2021 Hyundai i20 N Gets the Basics Right

As sporty cars grow increasingly heavy and complex, albeit more capable than ever, it can be easy to forget about the benefits of simplicity. Indeed, today's well of performance-enhancing technologies—from torque-vectoring differentials to active anti-roll systems and active aerodynamics—is deep and at times convoluted. That makes the 2021 Hyundai i20 N a refreshing break from the norm because it has none of those clever gizmos and doesn't suffer from their absence.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
topgear.com

From the archives: our first drive of the Ford Fiesta S2000 rally car

Back in 2010 this was the future of the WRC. But did the S2000 make a good first impression?. The mechanics look nervous. And Davy Lindsay, sitting next to me in the passenger seat of this Ford Fiesta S2000 rally car, looks positively petrified. He tightens his belts an extra tweak. It’s -2C outside, there are lots of trees and ditches around, this is a single-track gravel road which I’ve never seen before and I’m about to be the first journalist in the world to drive this very expensive car, of which there is only one in the world. Oh, and two customers are patiently waiting five miles down the road to have their own test later on this afternoon.
CARS
wuwm.com

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Review

Performance comes at a price, always has, always will. Sometimes the price is simply a higher cost, sometimes it’s a gas-hog engine, sometimes it’s a brutal ride. Hyundai is known for value so when it introduced its performance N, or now N Line, models a couple years back it wasn’t going to go upscale with pricing. That’s the good news.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is “Born From Invincible,” Debuts September 19

The teaser campaign for the 2022 Toyota Tundra is entering the home stretch as the highly-anticipated pickup will be unveiled on September 19 at 9 p.m. Toyota didn’t reveal much other than the time and date, but it released a new video which says the truck is “born from invincible.” The clip also gives a glimpse at the Tundra’s bed and taillights.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Hyundai i20 N First Drive: Hyundai’s Best Driver’s Car

Americans have a pathological aversion to subcompact hot hatches. Mini's John Cooper Works variant of its Hardtop is the sole stateside representative of a performance car genre that's been highly successful in Europe and Asia. The entertaining Ford Fiesta ST, launched in late 2013, lasted just five years before Dearborn pulled the plug. We never even got Toyota's grin-a-mile GR Yaris, with Toyota ending the importation of even the mainstream Yaris to the U.S. And so our chances of seeing Hyundai's new i20 N on American roads are precisely … zero.
CARS
batonrougenews.net

Hyundai Casper With A Dash Of Sportiness - N Line Variant Render

In international markets, N Line variant is offered with several Hyundai cars such as i10, Tucson, i30, Elantra and Kona. Hyundai recently launched Casper in its home country, which presents the possibility if it too could get the N Line treatment. While we wait for things to move in that direction, automotive artist Pratyush Rout has come up with an interesting render of Casper N Line.
CARS
Carscoops

Hyundai Casper N Render Is Pure Fiction But We Like It

These are independent fan illustrations made by artist Casper that are neither related to nor endorsed by Hyundai. Hyundai unveiled the Casper only a few weeks ago but it was natural that at some point someone was going to envision a performance variant wearing the N badge. Digital creator 722_modeing was the first to do it with a set of pictures depicting an imaginary “hot” version of the tiny SUV.
CARS
motor1.com

2022 Subaru Levorg to get the new WRX's 2.4-litre engine: report

Subaru hasn't made an Impreza WRX estate in years. However, it passed the baton to the previous generation Levorg with its 2.0-litre turbo. The Japanese version of the 2.0 turbo Levorg even made about 300 bhp. Unfortunately, it was discontinued when the second-generation Levorg was launched last year. At the...
CARS
Log Cabin Democrat

New MINI is more powerful

For 2022, the MINI John Cooper Works takes on a new look from stem to stern with some radical changes that set the British subcompact apart from its predecessors and the competition. Hard to believe this cute little runabout turns 63 this year. What started out as an affordable post...
CARS
abc17news.com

Edmunds compares Volkswagen Golf GTI and Hyundai Veloster N

Volkswagen’s redesigned 2022 Golf GTI will be arriving at dealerships this fall. It’s the latest generation of the car that pioneered the hot hatch segment when it launched in the U.S. for the 1983 model year. Nearly four decades later, the GTI still stands as a benchmark for sporty performance and everyday practicality on a budget. A key rival is the 2022 Hyundai Veloster N, Hyundai’s distinctive and high-performing three-door hatchback. Which one of these hot hatches is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts put the two speedy compacts head-to-head to determine a winner in this week’s Behind the Wheel column published by The Associated Press.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy