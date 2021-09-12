CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UIS Perspectives: Virtual Star Parties help community explore, enjoy fabulous night sky

The State Journal
 4 days ago

Everyone living in central Illinois is familiar with the beauty of a star-filled night sky split in half by the Milky Way. Even those of us living in towns and cities full of lights have just a short distance to travel to take in awe-inspiring views. For us, it is...

www.sj-r.com

