NHL

3 Ways New Jersey Devils Can Help Someone Get Jack Eichel

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils aren’t getting Jack Eichel. It makes no sense for them to go after a center with questions surrounding his neck, and they aren’t in the position to trade four or five great assets for one player. A center does not get them into the perennial playoff conversation, so acting like Eichel to the Devils is even the slightest possibility makes no sense. However, the Devils could be a key player in a trade.

ClutchPoints

Sabres C Jack Eichel trade rumors involve two surprising suitors

The Jack Eichel saga is far from over. The Buffalo Sabres and the center are not seeing eye to eye, mainly because of the different views of each side on how to handle Eichel’s neck injury. Eichel also wants out of Buffalo, but a trade is not going to be an easy one to concoct for a number of reasons, including the injury and the size of the star’s contract.
NHL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Tomas Hertl wants to leave Sharks. Could this signal a Jack Eichel trade?

It’s not quite the level of Jack Eichel’s desire to get out of the clasp of the Buffalo Sabres, but the San Jose Sharks seem to have a case that’s similar to that. Sharks center Tomas Hertl was recently interviewed in the Czech Republic where he openly expressed his reservations about whether San Jose is looking to keep get him a new contract. More than that, he also seems to be doubting his own inclination to stay in San Jose beyond the upcoming season.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

New Drama Unfolding In Jack Eichel Saga.

The season is just around the corner and some trade requests have yet to be fulfilled. While the players that made the majority of those requests will show up and play for their current teams, it's clear one player won't. That's Jack Eichel. Eichel has played his final game in...
NHL
markerzone.com

ANAHEIM WAS WILLING TO PART WITH BIG NAME IN TRADE FOR JACK EICHEL; BUFFALO REJECTED THE TRADE

As the Jack Eichel saga continues on in Buffalo, there's a report that the Sabres rejected a trade proposal from the Anaheim Ducks for the 24-year-old that would have seen a big name going the other way. In a recent interview with NHL Network Radio, reporter John Hoven stated the Ducks were offering two current roster players, with one of them being goaltender John Gibson.
NHL
Jack Eichel
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres checked back with interested teams on Jack Eichel

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Sabres met with Jack Eichel’s new representatives led by Pat Brisson. He termed it an “introductory meeting” as both sides try to keep this as quiet as possible. The last time Eichel met with Sabres was with his previous agents Peter Fish and...
NHL
markerzone.com

AN UPDATE ON THE JACK EICHEL SITUATION, TRADE TALKS HEATING UP AGAIN

Two weeks ago, Jack Eichel changed his agent and is now represented by Pat Brisson of CAA Sports. Brisson and the Buffalo Sabres reportedly held a meeting recently according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Friedman also added that the Sabres have re-engaged teams that were previously interested in Eichel following the...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils sign Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski, Tyler Wotherspoon to PTOs

The New Jersey Devils added several interesting names to training camp, signing Jimmy Vesey, Mark Jankowski and Tyler Wotherspoon to professional tryout contracts. All three will be there when training camp opens for the Devils on Sept. 22. Vesey, 28, split last season between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver...
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: The Athletic Ranks Young Players High On List

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman has ranked the pipeline of all 32 NHL teams. He was very kind to the New Jersey Devils as they ranked them as the number six team in the NHL in that regard. In 2020, they were ranked second which is nicer but still being at six is awesome. They have a lot of very good talented players that have a chance to be stars at the NHL level and some great prospects that they hope follow them.
NHL
#The Devils#Buffalo Sabres#The New Jersey Devils
FanSided

7 New Jersey Devils Players Who Will Fight For Olympic Spots

The NHL announced on Friday they were officially going to Beijing to take part in the 2022 Olympic Games. NHL players have been waiting for this announcement, and now we get to speculate which New Jersey Devils players could represent their country in the Olympics. There aren’t a lot of...
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Recent Defensemen Contracts Show Value Of Damon Severson

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 20: Damon Severson #28 skates against the San Jose Sharks at the Prudential Center on February 20, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Sharks 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The St. Louis Blues just gave Colton Parayko an eight-year deal worth...
NHL
FanSided

3 Questions New Jersey Devils Should Answer Before Training Camp

The New Jersey Devils are just a few weeks away from training camp starting. They are less than two weeks away from the prospect tournament against the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. There are a lot of questions surrounding the team, but a large majority of them need a lot of training camp and at least some preseason games to answer. Who will be Dougie Hamilton‘s defensive partner? What will be the Mackenzie Blackwood-Jonathan Bernier split? Who will be Jack Hughes’ and Nico Hischier’s linemates? Will Pavel Zacha play center or wing? Who does Tomas Tatar line up with?
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: 5 Players You Don’t Realize Aren’t Here Anymore

Every year, there are players that used to be highly-rated prospects that the New Jersey Devils just give up on. It happens every single year. Sometimes it’s because the prospect is getting too old and the team wants to move on. Other times, it’s because the team decided to take an opportunity elsewhere. The way that free agency works in the NHL is complicated, and there are times where minor league players get to leave earlier than expected.
NHL
chatsports.com

My Journey To Be Next New Jersey Devils P.A. Announcer

New Jersey Devils fans cheer: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. Creativity, voice, enthusiasm, and professionalism. Those are the prerequisites that our beloved New Jersey Devils are seeking entering their 39th NHL season. To apply, the Devils asked prospective applicants for a resumé, headshot, and a 90-second audition video of your announcements to be belted out inside the Rock. After careful consideration and encouragement from my fellow Devils fans, I, Sam Woo, decided to take a leap of faith and throw my hat in the ring to be your next Devils Public Address Announcer.
NHL
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt Needs To Be A Finisher This Season

New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63): (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Jesper Bratt had such a strange season in 2021. He started things off with a contract dispute that forced him to miss real games since there was a visa issue tied to the coronavirus pandemic. He finally agreed to a two-year deal on January 10th. The issue was the season started on January 14th. The New Jersey Devils were going to be without Bratt for at least a few weeks. Bratt would join the team on January 28th and got his first point of the season in his third game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jack Eichel trade moratorium is a blessing for the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers still have plenty of cap space to go out and improve their lineup. Per CapFriendly, they have $8.8M to play with, but should have over $9M once they cut the roster to 23. They also need to have close to $2 million for performance bonuses, but that’s still plenty for them to say trade for a Vladimir Tarasenko if they so choose. A possibility that can’t be ruled out per some recent reports.
NHL
92.9 Jack FM

What Is Going On With Jack Eichel’s Injury? It’s Complicated

Ever since the spring, Buffalo Sabres fans have been wondering when and where Jack Eichel will be traded?. Eichel let it be known at the end-of-season press conference back in May that he was unhappy and ever since then, it appears anyway, the Sabres have been trying to work out a trade. That obviously has not happened yet and we have now gone through both the NHL Draft and the free agency period with no clear end in sight.
NHL
FanSided

Are New Jersey Devils Really Furthest Away From Championship In New York?

The New Jersey Devils were mentioned on The Ringer podcast “New York, New York“, which is hosted by former WFAN radio host John Jastremski. It wasn’t really in a good light. “JJ”, as he’s named on the pod, said the Devils were the least likely New York media market team to win a title in the four major sports in the next three years. To be fair to Jastremski, he’s not the biggest hockey guy. He might not even know all the pieces the Devils have added, but it’s worth addressing in the meantime.
NHL
FanSided

