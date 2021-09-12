3 Ways New Jersey Devils Can Help Someone Get Jack Eichel
The New Jersey Devils aren’t getting Jack Eichel. It makes no sense for them to go after a center with questions surrounding his neck, and they aren’t in the position to trade four or five great assets for one player. A center does not get them into the perennial playoff conversation, so acting like Eichel to the Devils is even the slightest possibility makes no sense. However, the Devils could be a key player in a trade.pucksandpitchforks.com
Comments / 0