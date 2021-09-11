Zwolenkiewicz's Second-Half Goal Lifts Women's Soccer Over Malone
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Behind a clean sheet from junior goalkeeper Laurie Poeller and a second-half go-ahead goal from freshman Lauren Zwolenkiewicz, the D’Youville women’s soccer team defeated Malone, 1-0, for the program’s first victory over NCAA Division II opposition Saturday afternoon at Dobson Field. Saturday’s non-conference victory improves the Saints to 1-2 on the season and it marks the first victory for first-year head coach Abby Pearson.athletics.dyc.edu
Comments / 0