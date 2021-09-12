Old House Handyman: The Colonial Homestead in Amish Country yields delightful gem

Located in the Sturbridge neighborhood of Franklin Park, this home features four large bedrooms and a bonus loft area. A two-story, grand foyer with marble flooring and a custom staircase greets you. The living room, family room and den are perfect for entertaining with both gas and wood burning fireplaces. There is built-in book shelving, high ceilings with custom woodwork and crown molding throughout the entire home. The elegant dining room, complete with a show-stopping chandelier and bay window adds glamour to any evening and is open to the large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The large master bedroom offers tons of natural light with a remodeled master bath. Enjoy evenings in the private, flat backyard with a stone patio dining off of the walk-out. There also is a finished game room, Omni stone governors driveway and a brick columned, second-story porch.

FRANKLIN PARK, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO