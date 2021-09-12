Old House Handyman: The Colonial Homestead in Amish Country yields delightful gem
On a beautiful late-summer Saturday morning, when chores were calling, we turned a deaf ear to work and instead went on an adventure in Amish Country. Dad, daughter number three and I piled in Dad’s pickup and set off for The Colonial Homestead, which sells antiques and hand tools for woodworking, blacksmithing and working with leather and masonry. The tools — chisels, saws, planes, levels, hand drills, bits and more — fill tables spread out across an expansive shop.www.dispatch.com
