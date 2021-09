According to NFL Pickwatch, 96 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. “I’m starting to get pretty antsy now. I’m starting to get pretty excited, because now, we’ve gotten a couple of days of work," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "We’ve got one more good day here, which is kind of our red-zone day and so now, yeah, it’s starting to get -- I’m starting to get pretty excited. I know the guys are, too. They’ve been locked in, and I just go back to what we said early in the week, it’s about just staying focused on your job and handling what you’re supposed to do. Read your keys, and let’s play fast.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO