Downgrading from Android 11

 4 days ago

Some time ago I decided to go from Paranoid Android 10 (Quartz) to Pixel Experience+ (Android 11) I've noticed that my phone is lagging while scrolling web pages and also PDF files and when trying to switch apps. The apps switching lag happens when I press recents, it takes like 1, 1.5 seconds to actually toggle the apps list. Then this last week I decided to clean flash POSP (Potato Open Sauce Project, Android 11) to see if it was the ROM that was causing stutter/lag/frame drop while scrolling and switching apps, only to my discontentment.

forum.xda-developers.com

theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Alert! Gmail, YouTube to stop working on these phones

If you are using an older version of Android , you will not be able to use Google. after September 27. You will get an ‘error’ pop-up even if you perform a factory reset, change password, or attempt a re-login. Here are the details:. 1. Google will no longer allow...
CELL PHONES
Wired

How to Find the Hidden Files on Your Phone or Computer

Your phones and computers hold more than you might realize. The files that you can view by default on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS are by no means everything that's stored on those systems. These hidden files are typically used by the operating system and the applications you're running to...
CELL PHONES
#Android 11#Android 10#Downgrade#Paranoid Android#Rom#Posp#Potato Open Sauce Project#Twrp#Custom
howtogeek.com

How to Select All Emails in Gmail

In Gmail, you can select multiple emails and apply an action (like archive) to all of them at once. We’ll show you how to select all emails and specific emails by their status in Gmail’s web version. There are many reasons to make a multiple email selection in Gmail. Maybe...
INTERNET
threatpost.com

Pair of Google Chrome Zero-Day Bugs Actively Exploited

The security vulnerabilities bring the web behemoth up to 10 browser zero-days found so far this year. Google has addressed two zero-day security bugs that are being actively exploited in the wild. As part of the internet giant’s latest stable channel release (version 93.0.4577.82 for Windows, Mac and Linux), it...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Update Google Chrome now to patch this critical security flaw

You might want to update your Google Chrome web browser right away. Google recently issued a critical security update for Chrome, patching up 11 security issues, including two zero-day vulnerabilities that were exploited in the wild. Released on September 13, Google first listed the patched vulnerabilities on the Chrome Releases...
COMPUTERS
infusenews.com

WhatsApp adds ability for users to migrate their chat history from iOS to Samsung Android devices

WhatsApp has added the ability for clients to move their talk history when changing from iOS to Samsung Android devices, the organization said in a blog entry. Samsung declared the feature was coming during its August Unpacked event, and addresses one of the additional frustrating features — or lack of— of WhatsApp on mobile devices. Already, assuming clients chose WhatsApp’s cloud backup feature, iOS visit chronicles were put away in iCloud, while Android’s histories backed up to Google Drive, making it practically difficult to chats between telephones that weren’t running a similar operating system.
CELL PHONES
Technology
Cell Phones
tweaklibrary.com

Does Factory Reset Help Remove Malware From Android?

Oftentimes, to deal with several issues on Android, we factory reset our Android smartphones. Firstly, we’d like to make a recommendation here that whatsoever the situation be, if you are considering a factory reset, make sure that it is the last resort. For one good reason, simply put it will wipe off all the data that there is inside. We also recommend that you perform a scanned backup of your data on Android before even thinking about factory resetting your Android smartphone, for which you can refer to this post. In this blog, we’ll discuss an issue that won’t just put the data on your Android smartphone in jeopardy but even the peace in your life.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google Lens also gets elements from Material You as Google prepares for the Android 12 release

Google is now gearing up all its apps for the upcoming major redesign that Android 12 will bring to the table, with its specific new look dubbed Material You. Now, 9to5Google reports that another Google app, Google Lens, has now received a design retouch to match the Material You theme coming pretty soon with the official release of Android's next operating system.
CELL PHONES
TrustedReviews

How to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android

WhatsApp has started to roll out its iOS-to-Android chat history transfer tool, with Samsung phone owners getting first dibs. Until now those crossing the great platform divide have been unable to take their messages and media with them. However, WhatsApp confirmed it would finally help users bridge the canyon during the most recent Samsung Unpacked event last month.
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

How to Delete Downloads on an Android Phone

Over time, the Downloads folder on your phone can become full of necessary data and lead to “internal storage full” errors. It’s important to clean out the Downloads folder and get rid of files you don’t use. The three methods outlined below will show you how to delete downloads on Android phones.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Moving From Android to iPhone? Here Are 9 Differences to Consider

Upgrading your smartphone is always exciting. And if you've used an Android device for a while, you might consider switching over to an iPhone at some stage. Like other Apple products, iPhones have a reputation for being user-friendly. However, you'll still have to go through a bit of a learning curve in the first few weeks of your switchover.
CELL PHONES
securityintelligence.com

Fake Cryptomining Apps Stole Over $350K From Android Users

Cryptomining has become a lucrative industry, growing more and more mainstream. Now, attackers are trying to grab a bit of that cash with apps that claim to automate it. But when downloaded, the apps don’t do anything except take your money. Lookout found that a total of 172 apps, including...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Android 12 Beta 5 moves home controls where they should have been from the start

With its latest, and very possibly last, update to the Android 12 beta, Google is adding in a lot of creature comforts that flesh out the operating system's user interaction. One of the most handy is home controls (AKA device controls), quick links to your most-used actions for controlling a smarthome. Previously (and distractingly) placed in the power menu, they seem to have a much more easy-to-reach home now: right no the lock screen.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Android 12.1 could be the next version of Android instead of Android 13

Google may have just spilled the beans on the next version of Android. The next version of Android may be a minor update over Android 12, set to be released in a few weeks. Traditionally, these minor version bumps have been called point updates, but Google hasn’t released a point update since Android 8.1 Oreo in 2017. If Google is indeed working on an Android 12.1 update, then it’s possible we’ll see it launch alongside the Pixel 6 series later this year.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Google Dropping Key Apps From Android 2.3 and Lower

If you're using Android 2.3.7 or lower, you'll be losing access to apps like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Maps starting September 27. Google has announced that, in the name of safety, devices using the older operating system will no longer be able to sign in to some apps. So it's advising that, if your device uses Android 2.3.7 or older, you should update to Android 3.0 or higher if you're able.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Material You from Android 12 is now rolling out to some Google apps

Before launching Android 12, Google is already rolling out part of the update to the users. The Material You, a more aesthetic-looking design language from the upcoming operating system update, will now be available on some Google apps, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The design change...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Win A Sony PlayStation 5 From Android Headlines – US Giveaway

You still can’t really buy a PlayStation 5, but we have another chance for you to win one from AndroidHeadlines! This is our third giveaway for the PlayStation 5, because we love our readers so much. After the Sony PlayStation 5 was released last November, it’s been nearly impossible to...
VIDEO GAMES
tweaklibrary.com

Photos Have Disappeared From My Android Phone, What Should I Do?

Your Android smartphone is a haven where you can safely store all kinds of files, especially photos. All the photos that you capture can be neatly categorized into several albums. But, that doesn’t hide the fact that you can’t lose your precious photos. Consider a scenario below – “You captured...
CELL PHONES

