Saquon Barkley will play today, reduced workload likely

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants running back Saquon Barkley will make his long-awaited return today against the Broncos. Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL in Week Two last year, has been fully cleared after a good week of practice, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, Barkley probably won’t be the workhorse he...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Listed as questionable, should play

Barkley (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Speaking Friday morning, Giants coach Joe Judge said Barkley would play in the game if he avoided setbacks during Friday's practice. Then, after practice, Barkley still wouldn't comment on his status for Sunday, though he did acknowledge that he'd made it through Friday's session without incident. He thus appears on track to play, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting as much Friday afternoon. Even so, cautious fantasy managers will want to check back for the Giants' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. In all likelihood, it'll be Barkley's first game since the ACL and MCL tears last September.
NFL
Person
Ian Rapoport
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Again estimated as limited

Barkley (knee) remained an estimated limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Barkley seems unlikely to significantly ramp up his practice participation any time soon as he returns from a major knee injury, but he emerged from a Week 1 clash with Denver without suffering any setbacks. The plan is for Barkley to suit up for Thursday's game against Washington, but he may remain on a limited pitch count as he continues to work his way back into peak condition.
NFL
Big Blue View

Do the Giants have a Saquon Barkley problem?

Do the New York Giants have a Saquon Barkley problem brewing?. Albert Breer, NFL insider for Sports Illustrated, thinks they might. Here is a mailbag question Breer received this week, and his pretty direct answer:. From Preston Parker Burner (@PFFcorndog): Is Saquon’s inability to read leverage and attack the lane...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler likely to dress, but playing time in question

Week 1 of what will officially be the longest regular season in NFL history has arrived, and thankfully for Fantasy managers, the injury report is relatively light. Naturally, that won't hold true on many weeks as the season unfolds, but most teams appear to be blessed with fairly good health in terms of non-season-ending injuries as the 2021 campaign begins. There are a couple of notable names that appear to be trending toward game-time decisions, with further clarity to be gleaned as the morning unfolds. Without further ado, let's jump into the season-opening injury landscape:
NFL
The Spun

Giants Announce Official Status For RB Saquon Barkley

It’s been nearly a year since Saquon Barkley played in a game for the New York Giants. He’s not officially set to return this weekend for the G-Men, but he has a great chance to suit up against the Denver Broncos. Earlier this Friday, Giants head coach Joe Judge told...
NFL
#Broncos#Nfl Network#American Football#Giants#Acl
chatsports.com

Giants’ Saquon Barkley has ‘strong chance’ to play Week 1 (Report)

Exciting news is coming out of East Rutherford, but nothing is totally confirmed as of this time. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Saquon Barkley has a “strong chance” to suit up Week 1 for the Giants. Barkley is coming off an ACL tear and it’s always been unclear whether he will be good to go for the team’s Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Broncos.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Takes contact in practice

Barkley (knee) took hits during Thursday's practice, but he didn't elaborate on the extent or significance, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Meanwhile, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the running back has a "strong chance" to play Week 1 against the Broncos. Barkley returned to 11-on-11s last Thursday, donning a non-contact jersey for a joint practice with the Patriots. He's now progressed to some form of contact, though perhaps not in full-team sessions.
NFL
giants.com

Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay take field together

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – For the first time since becoming teammates, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay today were together on the practice field in full pads. Afterward, each was non-committal about their availability for the Giants' season opener in 10 days against the Denver Broncos. "I know Week 1 and...
NFL
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Saquon Barkley’s Knee Ready for Week 1?

Dr. Morse discusses the breaking news of reports saying that Saquon could suit up fro week 1 of the NFL Season. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
numberfire.com

Rapoport: New York's Saquon Barkley (knee) expected to play in Week 1's contest against Broncos

According to Ian Rapoport, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (knee) is reportedly expected to play in Sunday's Week One contest against the Denver Broncos. After a full practice on Friday without setbacks, Barkley's regular season status is trending in the right direction. Despite not receiving clearance, fantasy players should sketch in Barkley in their lineups in all formats.
NFL
Birmingham Star

Broncos prep for Saquon Barkley's return at Giants

The availability of running back Saquon Barkley remains a mystery as the New York Giants prepare to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley is working his way back from a torn ACL sustained in Week 2 of last season. As soon as Barkley went down, so did the hopes of theGiants as they limped to a 1-7 start before finishing with a 6-10 record.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley listed as limited in Wednesday practice

As the Giants continue to work Saquon Barkley back from his torn ACL, Wednesday’s practice was one more hurdle to clear for Barkley’s potential availability in Week One. After head coach Joe Judge said the team wanted to see how Barkley responded to three days of practice before making a final determination on his status for the season opener, Barkley was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session.
NFL

