College football winners, losers, overreactions for Week 2: Texas not ready for SEC, Iowa off to fast start

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege football delivered another thrilling Saturday in Week 2 with two top 10 teams suffering upsets and plenty of other ranked programs down to the wire against lower-rated opponents. No. 3 Ohio State fell at home for the first time since 2017 to launch No. 12 Oregon (and shockingly, the Pac-12) into the College Football Playoff conversation. Across the Midwest, the battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy emerged with a dominating victory.

