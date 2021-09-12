Vikes' Volleyball Makes It A Weekend Sweeps In Virginia
The Berry Vikings volleyball team remained perfect with two more victories Saturday afternoon, defeating Southern Virginia University and Washington and Lee by identical 3-0 decisions to improve their record to 5-0. Berry swept Southern Virginia in the first game of the day, winning in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-14, and 25-22. Stat leaders for the Vikings includedMolly Bergin, with 11 kills, Peyton Breissinger, with 10 kills, and Jazzy Innis with 8 kills. Following the power on the net was Emily Rapach with 30 assists and Laura Beier with 17 digs.berryvikings.com
