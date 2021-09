The soils in most areas of Central Florida are very sandy, which does not allow for much ponding due to very quick percolation to the aquifer. This is beneficial to avoid flooding, but it is bad for lawns and shrubs, and can lead to erosion. Sandy soil is quick to erode, and it is not uncommon to see washouts around the yard when heavy flooding rains occur.

