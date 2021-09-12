CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

In Hungary, pope says anti-Semitism 'fuse' must not be allowed to burn

By Gergely Szakacs
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLiLX_0btduUyO00
Pope Francis leads a mass in Heroes' Square, in Budapest, Hungary, September 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Pope Francis called on Sunday for vigilance against a rise in anti-Semitism, saying during a brief trip to Hungary this was a "fuse that must not be allowed to burn."

The pope arrived in Hungary early on Sunday for an unusually short visit underlining differences with his political opposite, nationalist and anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban. read more

More than half a million Hungarian Jews were killed in the Holocaust, which destroyed a once-vibrant culture across the country.

Today, there are about 75,000 to 100,000 Jews in Hungary, the largest number in central Europe, according to the World Jewish Congress, with most of them in Budapest.

"I think of the threat of anti-Semitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere," the pope said in an ecumenical meeting in Budapest with leaders of other Christian religions and Jews.

"This is a fuse that must not be allowed to burn. And the best way to defuse it is to work together, positively, and to promote fraternity," he said.

A survey by the think tank Median commissioned by Mazsihisz, the Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities, found that one in five Hungarians were strongly anti-Semitic, while another 16% were what the survey called moderately anti-Semitic.

The survey, published in July and taken during 2019-2020, said there were fewer anti-Semitic acts such as vandalism and physical assault in Hungary compared with other European countries.

In his speech, the pope evoked the image of Budapest's famous Chain Bridge over the Danube River, linking the two halves of the Hungarian capital, Buda and Pest.

"Whenever we were tempted to absorb the other, we were tearing down instead of building up. Or when we tried to ghettoize others instead of including them," the pope said. "We must be vigilant and pray that it never happens again."

He said Christian leaders should commit to what he called an education in fraternity to stand up against outbursts of hatred.

Orban, in power since 2010, had raised concerns in Hungary's Jewish community when several years ago he used an image of U.S. financier George Soros, who is Jewish, in an anti-immigration billboard campaign.

In May, Orban told reporters that anti-Semitism accusations against him were "ridiculous," adding that Hungary was a "more than fair and correct country in that respect."

Orban has also said Jews should feel safe under his government and that Hungary would show "zero tolerance" for anti-Semitism.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Vatican rejects Israeli criticism over pope comments on Jewish law

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican has rejected criticism from senior Israeli rabbis over remarks by Pope Francis about Jewish books of sacred law, saying he was not questioning their continuing validity for Jews today. Last month Reuters reported that Rabbi Rasson Arousi, who is in charge of the Israeli...
WORLD
Axios

Pope criticizes use of the cross as a political symbol

Pope Francis warned against using the cross as a symbol for partisan means on Tuesday during his trip to Slovakia, saying it shouldn't be reduced to a political or status symbol, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: Pope Francis has a habit of speaking more critically about a...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Hungary Awaits Pope Francis With a Sweet 'Bite of Heaven'

DUNAHARASZTI, Hungary (Reuters) - Confectioner Zsolt Karl has made a special cake he calls "a bite of Heaven" using dried fruits mentioned in the Bible and hopes Pope Francis will taste his creation during his visit to Hungary this Sunday. Pope Francis is due to arrive in mainly Roman Catholic...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Person
Pope Francis
The Associated Press

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholic bishops must minister with “compassion and tenderness,” not condemnation, to politicians who support abortion rights and warned that clerics shouldn’t let politics enter into questions about receiving Communion. Francis was asked en route home from Slovakia about the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arkansas Online

Pope soothes wounds in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Pope Francis honored Slovakian Holocaust victims and atoned for Christian complicity in wartime crimes as he sought to promote reconciliation Monday in a country where a Catholic priest was president of a Nazi puppet state that deported tens of thousands of its Jews. "Your history is our...
RELIGION
kdal610.com

Pope Francis arrives in Hungary for lightning visit

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Pope Francis arrived in Hungary early on Sunday, starting an unusually short stay that will underline differences https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/brief-pope-stop-hungary-underlines-differences-with-pm-orban-2021-09-09 with nationalist and anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Francis, 84, will spend only seven hours in the capital Budapest to close an international Roman Catholic meeting before moving on to...
RELIGION
Ars Technica

Near-death of anti-vaccine cardinal is an “irony of life,” says Pope Francis

Pope Francis, well-known for his freewheeling conversations with journalists aboard the papal plane, yesterday called out COVID-19 vaccine resistance within church ranks as he flew home from Hungary and Slovakia. And he went straight to the top. "Even in the College of Cardinals, there are a few 'deniers' ['negazionisti'] and...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Semitic#Jews#The World Jewish Congress#Christian#Hungarians#European#Jewish
Arkansas Online

Pope pays Hungary delicate visit

After meeting privately on Sunday with Hungary's Viktor Orban, the far-right autocrat who has championed a vision of a closed-door Europe, Pope Francis took the stage in front of tens of thousands and called on the country to "extend its arms toward everyone." "My wish is that you be like...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope Francis meets populist prime minister Viktor Orban on trip to Hungary

Pope Francis has visited Hungary at the beginning of his first major foreign outing since his surgery in the summer, where he met the right-wing leader Viktor Orban.The pontiff, who underwent an intestinal procedure in July, performed mass in Budapest’s Heroes’ Square to mark the end of a major Catholic conference taking place in the city – urging congregants to open their arms to everyone, in an apparent veiled criticism of Mr Orban’s migration policies.He also met Hungarian religious figures and the country’s political leaders during a brief stopover ahead of his main four-day sojourn in Slovakia.The Vatican and...
RELIGION
wsau.com

In Hungary, pope meets PM Orban, his political opposite

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Pope Francis arrived in Hungary early on Sunday, starting an unusually short stay that underlines differences with his political opposite, nationalist and anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Francis, 84, who is spending only seven hours in the capital Budapest, went directly from the airport to a private...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
NBC News

Pope Francis warns against anti-Semitism in Budapest

Pope Francis urged vigilance against rising anti-Semitism while on a visit to Hungary. The leader of the Roman Catholic Church is on a four-day tour of central Europe, and said the specter of anti-Jewish prejudice was still lurking on the continent.Sept. 12, 2021.
RELIGION
Sand Hills Express

Pope Francis gently prods anti-immigrant leader on visit to Hungary

Bratislava, Slovakia — Pope Francis carefully rebuked the anti-migrant politics of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the first day of a papal visit to Central Europe. Speaking at an outdoor Mass in Budapest on Sunday, the pontiff called on Hungarians to “extend their arms to everyone,” in a veiled reference to the nationalist government’s closed-door policy on immigration.
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Pope To Meet Slovak Jews After Warning On Anti-Semitism

Pope Francis prepared to meet with members of Slovakia's remaining Jewish community on Monday, a day after warning of "the threat of anti-Semitism still lurking" in Europe and beyond. The 84-year-old Argentinian pontiff has sought to overcome centuries of Catholic prejudice against the Jewish community and heal ties. On his...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Pope Urges Hungary to Be More Open to Needy Outsiders

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Pope Francis said on Sunday that Hungary could preserve its Christian roots while opening up to the needy, an apparent response to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's stand that Muslim immigration could destroy its heritage. Francis was in Hungary for an unusually short stay that underlined differences with...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Pope, in Slovakia, says don't exploit religion for politics

PRESOV, Slovakia, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the cross should not be used as a political symbol and warned against Christians trying to be triumphalist, in an apparent criticism of the use of religion for partisan ends. Francis flew to the city of Presov, in...
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Pope calls out prejudice as he meets Roma in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned prejudice and discrimination against Europe’s Roma people during a visit to one of the most impoverished communities in Slovakia, saying it was wrong to pigeonhole entire ethnic groups. Francis, 84, arrived at the bleak Lunik IX settlement on the outskirts of...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Trends in Anti-Muslim and Anti-Semitic Attacks Post-9/11

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States approaches, various news outlets are discussing the animosity towards Muslims that became a reality in America after the terrorist attacks by nineteen Muslim men, directly killed nearly 3,000 people and many times that number indirectly in the years that followed. Other than giving a platform for American Muslims to talk about their experiences with prejudice, little analysis into the hate crime statistics has been shared.
RELIGION
Reuters

Reuters

181K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy