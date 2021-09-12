CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-12 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to 7 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

