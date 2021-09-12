Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mille Lacs; Morrison The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Morrison County in central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Pierz, or 18 miles east of Little Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Onamia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN

MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO