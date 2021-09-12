CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-12 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Denali WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to 7 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; Fairfax FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONTGOMERY, WEST CENTRAL PRINCE GEORGES, ARLINGTON AND CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, THE CITY OF FAIRFAX AND THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH At 757 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported ongoing instances of flooding and closed roadways across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Bethesda... Reston Annandale... Springfield Fort Washington... Fairfax Langley Park... Fort Hunt Vienna... Groveton Falls Church... Huntington Coral Hills... Bladensburg Mantua... Pimmit Hills National Harbor... Rosslyn
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stearns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STEARNS COUNTY At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Collegeville, or 8 miles west of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Joseph, Collegeville, Avon and St Wendel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mille Lacs; Morrison The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Morrison County in central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Pierz, or 18 miles east of Little Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Onamia. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; St. Landry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Evangeline, northern Acadia, central St. Landry and east central Allen Parishes through 800 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Reddell, or near Ville Platte, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 25 to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Eunice, Ville Platte, Church Point, Mamou, Basile, Iota, Turkey Creek, Pine Prairie, Washington, Chataignier, Mowata, Bayou Chicot, Prairie Ronde, Maxie, Indian Lake, Savoy, Duralde, Lawtell and Whiteville. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 15 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along the immediate coast.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Stearns and north central Kandiyohi Counties through 715 PM CDT At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Belgrade, or 27 miles north of Willmar, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Freeport around 650 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include St. Anthony, Albany, Avon, Holdingford, St. Joseph and Collegeville. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 140 and 161. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 141 and 154. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected along the immediate coast.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected immediately along the water.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Richmond, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: City of Richmond; Henrico FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTY AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, including highways 299, 395, the cities of Alturas, Canby and Willow Creek. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the cities of Lakeview, Valley Falls, and portions of highways 140 east of Bly, 395 and highway 31 between Summer Lake and Lakeview. * WHEN...From noon to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds could also lead to enhanced fire behavior on existing fires. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orangeburg, Brookdale, Elloree, Edisto Gardens, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, North, Rowesville, Woodford, Cordova, Edisto, Prince of Orange Mall, Wilkinson Heights and Yonder Field. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 141 and 159.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected immediately along the water.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fluvanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fluvanna The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Fluvanna County in central Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 602 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake Monticello, Nahor, Antioch and Union Mills. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area during the next hour.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Henrico FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTIES Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amite by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Amite The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pike County in southern Mississippi * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kentwood, Osyka, Gillsberg, Easleyville and Tangipahoa. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pike County in southern Mississippi * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kentwood, Osyka, Gillsberg, Easleyville and Tangipahoa. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fluvanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fluvanna The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Fluvanna County in central Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 602 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake Monticello, Nahor, Antioch and Union Mills. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area during the next hour.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fluvanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fluvanna The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Fluvanna County in central Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 602 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake Monticello, Nahor, Antioch and Union Mills. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area during the next hour.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Advisory area, with locally higher amounts possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Whites City and Lincoln National Forest.
EDDY COUNTY, NM

