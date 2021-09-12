Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; St. Landry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Evangeline, northern Acadia, central St. Landry and east central Allen Parishes through 800 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Reddell, or near Ville Platte, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 25 to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Eunice, Ville Platte, Church Point, Mamou, Basile, Iota, Turkey Creek, Pine Prairie, Washington, Chataignier, Mowata, Bayou Chicot, Prairie Ronde, Maxie, Indian Lake, Savoy, Duralde, Lawtell and Whiteville. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 15 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
