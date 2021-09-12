Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-12 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Delta Junction South. * WHEN...From 10 PM Sunday to 4 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0