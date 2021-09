MINOT, Maine — Fire destroyed the Village Trading Post in West Minot on Saturday. A family also lived in an apartment above the store. They were not hurt. Firefighters responded several times through the rest of the weekend to put out hotspots as fire flared up again in the building. Crews planned to continue checking the scene throughout the night into Monday morning. Officials said they expected to see smoke and/or steam coming from the building until the debris is cleaned up.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO