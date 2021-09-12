Why aren’t historic markers placed at the site they mark?
The North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program has a policy of placing the marker at the site itself when possible, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation restricts the placement to numbered state or federal highways, such as N.C. 49 or U.S. 64, according to the program’s website. They cannot be placed on interstates, restricted access routes, private or city-maintained streets, or state routes. Markers also cannot create a road hazard.www.starnewsonline.com
Comments / 0