Get to know Master Blend Family Farms, which specializes in all-natural pork products

Address: 234 Paul Ed Dail Road, Kenansville, NC 28349. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Established in 2012, Master Blend Family Farms has a reputation in hard work and customer service and specializes in the production and distribution of premium, all natural pork products. “Our meats have superior marbling, containing lower fat overall reducing calorie consumption. We are members of the NC Pork Council & recipients of the Certified Safe Farm program. We continue to work with specialist from multiple learning institutes and Ag nutrition panels to create the ideal environment for the animals well being, production and operation.”