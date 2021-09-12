CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

ASK IRA: With Heat’s main roster complete, should it be?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kn0M0_0btdsoSm00
Miami Heat. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Q: If I’ve been reading you correctly, the Heat believe none of the remaining free agents are worth going into the luxury tax this year, correct? — Scott.

A: No. There still are names remaining on the NBA free-agent list that arguably would make the Heat better. It’s just that where the Heat stand at the moment makes such an addition particularly costly because of the luxury tax. Without such concerns, the Heat almost assuredly would be carrying a 15th man. Eventually there will be an addition, either when the Heat’s remaining space below the tax allows, or when a current salary is offloaded (KZ Okpala?).

Q: Pat Riley would have taken Chris Bosh even if Dwyane Wade or Carmelo Anthony was available. Riley was always big man first. — Dave.

A: This is in reference to the Sun Sentinel piece on potential alternate Heat realities for Chris Bosh, including if someone else was selected by the Toronto Raptors at No. 4 in the 2003 NBA draft, one pick ahead of the Heat. And, indeed, Pat Riley said the Heat had been considering size in that draft. So, yes, it is possible the pick would have been Chris Bosh in that case. “We were thinking about a big even before Dwyane,” Riley said, “because of what happened with Zo [Alonzo Mourning’s kidney illness]. Yes, if Dwyane had gone to Toronto, we would have taken Chris.”

Q: What if Chris Bosh just didn’t develop the blood clot issue? A team of Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Goran Dragic, Luol Deng and Hassan Whiteside could have made some noise. — Robert.

A: Consider that months after Chris Bosh’s second, career-ending bout with blood clots the Heat’s 2015-16 season ended within one victory of an Eastern Conference finals meeting with LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Imagine that storyline had Chris’ health had not taken such a turn. The shame there, beyond, of course, the impact on Chris, is that Goran Dragic never truly got to experience the Bosh-Wade dynamic he was acquired to support. Then again, if Chris had not been stopped by blood clots the first time, there well might never have been such a Heat thing as Hassan Whiteside.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Chris Bosh's wife as former Miami Heat star enters Hall Of Fame?

The former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star is part of the Class Of 2021 being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. His family will be in attendance in Springfield, Massachusetts, and people want to know who Chris Bosh’s wife and children are. Chris Bosh...
NBA
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

On a recent edition of Barstool's "Pardon my Take" podcast, Blake Griffin joined the show to open packs of basketball cards. As Blake and the Barstool crew worked through the packs, they would often stop and talk about the player they just pulled. When Udonis Haslem's card popped up, Blake shared some very high praise.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Luol Deng
chatsports.com

Chris Bosh’s advice to Bam Adebayo: ‘Shoot it’

Just days away from his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Chris Bosh gave an interview to the Miami Herald. Bosh had some advice to the next great Miami Heat center — Bam Adebayo. Of course, this isn’t the first time that someone connected to the Heat organization has...
NBA
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh reveals message that made him leave Raptors

Chris Bosh was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2003. He spent seven years with the organization before ultimately leaving to join LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in 2010. Before making his Heat debut, Bosh was a superstar in Toronto. He averaged 20.2 points on 49 percent...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Bosh: "My Career Didn't End Soaked In Champagne, Celebrating A Championship... It Ended In Doctor's Office In The Middle Of The Afternoon. But When A Door Is Closed, A Window Opens."

Chris Bosh's career ending was one of the most unfair and heartbreaking in NBA history. The Miami Heat legend suffered an illness that ended his tenure in the league and threatened his life, forcing him to make a difficult decision. Back in 2016, he started struggling with a blood clot...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Oscar Robertson Blasts Double Standards For Superteams: "When Boston Got Kevin Garnett And Ray Allen, That Was David Stern’s Deal And The NBA Allowed That. Everything Was Fine…But When LeBron Went To Miami, 'Oh Man, Like How Can You Do This?'"

The 2008 Boston Celtics are an iconic team that is known by many fans. They had a lot of great players on the team and based on their talent level, they could be considered a superteam. Acquiring Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen via trade gave them a great squad, and obviously, it resulted in a championship.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#The Toronto Raptors#Eastern Conference#Cavaliers#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Larry Brown Sports

Heat legend thinks Bam Adebayo needs to shoot more

One Miami Heat legend thinks that there is one thing holding Bam Adebayo back from reaching the next level in his development. Retired 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh spoke this week with Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Bosh was asked what Adebayo’s next step should be. “Shoot it,” said Bosh....
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Has the free-agent list dried up on the Heat, NBA?

Q: Ira, you said the Heat could go into the tax now and get out later. So why not buy now and sell later? — Andy. A: Because there are no guarantees that somebody will be willing to buy what you eventually might be selling. Plus, I’m not sure there is anyone remaining on the free-agent market that would tempt you to jump in at such a late hour. The listing of remaining free agents is headed by ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
arcamax.com

Ira Winderman: Heat's Duncan Robinson now required to produce payoff with complete game

With all the massive money tossed around by the Miami Heat over the past 10 months, it is somewhat remarkable that a $90 million contract seemingly flew under the radar. Jimmy Butler’s four-year, $184 million extension? Well, you are talking five-time All-Star. Bam Adebayo’s five-year, $163 million extension? At 24,...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: 4 strongest leaders on the 2022 roster

The Miami Heat have a great mix of young players and veterans on their team. In fact, they simultaneously have one of the best young cores in the NBA, while also being expected to compete for a championship this year. Despite losing in Round 1 last year, the Miami Heat...
NBA
chatsports.com

Miami Heat adds veteran Charlotte Hornets player on two-way deal

In a departure from past years, the Miami Heat will go to training without any roster spot realistically available, barring a trade. According to a source, the Heat on Tuesday gave its second two-way contract to veteran former Charlotte Hornets small forward Caleb Martin, who has averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and 16 minutes per game in 71 NBA games - including four starts - for the Hornets over the past two seasons.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy