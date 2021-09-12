ASK IRA: With Heat’s main roster complete, should it be?

Miami Heat. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Q: If I’ve been reading you correctly, the Heat believe none of the remaining free agents are worth going into the luxury tax this year, correct? — Scott.

A: No. There still are names remaining on the NBA free-agent list that arguably would make the Heat better. It’s just that where the Heat stand at the moment makes such an addition particularly costly because of the luxury tax. Without such concerns, the Heat almost assuredly would be carrying a 15th man. Eventually there will be an addition, either when the Heat’s remaining space below the tax allows, or when a current salary is offloaded (KZ Okpala?).

Q: Pat Riley would have taken Chris Bosh even if Dwyane Wade or Carmelo Anthony was available. Riley was always big man first. — Dave.

A: This is in reference to the Sun Sentinel piece on potential alternate Heat realities for Chris Bosh, including if someone else was selected by the Toronto Raptors at No. 4 in the 2003 NBA draft, one pick ahead of the Heat. And, indeed, Pat Riley said the Heat had been considering size in that draft. So, yes, it is possible the pick would have been Chris Bosh in that case. “We were thinking about a big even before Dwyane,” Riley said, “because of what happened with Zo [Alonzo Mourning’s kidney illness]. Yes, if Dwyane had gone to Toronto, we would have taken Chris.”

Q: What if Chris Bosh just didn’t develop the blood clot issue? A team of Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Goran Dragic, Luol Deng and Hassan Whiteside could have made some noise. — Robert.

A: Consider that months after Chris Bosh’s second, career-ending bout with blood clots the Heat’s 2015-16 season ended within one victory of an Eastern Conference finals meeting with LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Imagine that storyline had Chris’ health had not taken such a turn. The shame there, beyond, of course, the impact on Chris, is that Goran Dragic never truly got to experience the Bosh-Wade dynamic he was acquired to support. Then again, if Chris had not been stopped by blood clots the first time, there well might never have been such a Heat thing as Hassan Whiteside.