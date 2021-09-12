Silent watch held in downtown St. Marys

ST. MARYS — A silent watch was held in downtown St. Marys Sunday morning.

Photos of Veterans who have committed suicide lined the walkways of the gazebo in Memorial Park.

At 9:30 a.m. a group loaded an empty flag-draped casket into a hearse at the Miller Funeral Homes.

That casket was set up at the gazebo and guards stood at each end of it for 15 minute intervals all day.

At 6:00 p.m. the VFW Honor Guard folded a flag and performed a 21 gun salute and taps were also played.

The purpose of a silent watch is to bring awareness to the 22 Veterans who commit suicide each day and to let the Veterans know that they are not alone.

