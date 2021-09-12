091221-tuc-spt-uafb-p3

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona has no answers vs. San Diego State; Wildcats’ losing streak hits 14 games. The Aztecs dominate the first half, spoiling Jedd Fisch’s Arizona Stadium debut.

Greg Hansen: Wildcats didn't flinch in season-opening loss, which means better days are ahead. The Wildcats don’t yet have enough talented players to beat BYU, not over 60 minutes, but the Cougars struggled to finish Saturday's game because the Wildcats didn't back off when others might've.
Carrie Cecil: New football season just feels different for Wildcats fans, alums — and me. Carrie on the trip to Las Vegas, conference expansion and a visit to the U.S. Open.
Pac-12 Hotline: Big 12's expansion further improves Pac-12's position. The Pac-12's position has improved immensely in the past two months. That might come as a surprise to fans who have become accustomed to bad news at strategic levels.
Pac-12 commish: League 'stuck' with media rights contracts till after 2024 season. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff met with Arizona's head coaches Thursday then discussed key issues with the media including the TV rights deal, CFP expansion and The Alliance.
UA blames 'perfect storm' for entry issues, vows improvements at Saturday's football game

Calling it “the perfect storm” and a “calamity of errors at the worst possible time,” a UA official has apologized for the long waits to enter Arizona Stadium on Saturday night and announced plans to improve in time for this week’s game against Northern Arizona. And athletic director Dave Heeke opened his “Wildcat Wednesday” email by saying the UA “fell short” in its obligation to provide fans with a good experience.
