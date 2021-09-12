091221-tuc-spt-uafb-p3

NCAA Football series, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Alabama Crimson Tide softball. There were more than a few notable upsets in Week 2 college football action. Oregon (+7.5), BYU (+7.5), and Iowa (+4.5) easily dispatched their opponents, overcoming long odds in the betting market. Some chalky favorites hung on to win close games, failing to cover big spreads. Included in that is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who beat the Toledo Rockets 32-29 despite entering the contest as -16.5 favorites. Similarly, Texas A&M was favored by 17.5 points and had to sneak past Colorado 10-7 thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown. That has led to some curious opening lines for Week 3 in NCAA football action that we’re looking at in today’s Opening Line Report.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO