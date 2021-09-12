Five stages of grief, and how to get through them

When someone you love dies, the world as you've known it is totally upended. One way people cope, added psychologist Sherry Cormier, is by trying to find some sort of certainty. This need for structure is probably one factor behind the popularity that latched onto the "five stages of grief" over 50 years ago and hasn't yet let up, said David Kessler, who founded grief.com, a resource aiming to help people deal with uncharted territory related to grief. Kessler coauthored "On Grief and Grieving" with the late Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross.