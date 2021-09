POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Juniors Nia Goddard and Morgan Lee finished first and second to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's cross country team to victory in the Ron Stonitsch Invitational hosted by Vassar College on Saturday. It was the first meet of the season for the Engineers, who finished with 39 points on its way to defeating eight other schools.