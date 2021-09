Calling it “the perfect storm” and a “calamity of errors at the worst possible time,” a UA official has apologized for the long waits to enter Arizona Stadium on Saturday night and announced plans to improve in time for this week’s game against Northern Arizona. And athletic director Dave Heeke opened his “Wildcat Wednesday” email by saying the UA “fell short” in its obligation to provide fans with a good experience.

