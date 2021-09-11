Kettle Moraine Lutheran Football defeats Ripon 44 – 7
Senior QB Jake Freeman had 4 touchdowns as the Chargers finished their 3 week road trip by soundly defeated the Tigers 44-7. Freeman led the team in rushing with 113 yards including a 1 yard and 9 yard TD and 2 touchdown passes of 15 and 7 yards. Senior running back Brandon Kabelowsky rushed 8 times for 82 yards. Senior WR Mason Knueppel had 4 catches for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns. Senior Spencer Stern had a 7 yard touchdown reception. Senior Ben Zylka added 39 yards rushing and Juniors Ben Schaewe and Marcus Martin each had 34 yards rushing. Sophomore QB Landon Hagenow had a touchdown pass of 29 yards as well as a 4 yard TD run. KML’s offense tallied 395 total yards. Defensively the Chargers held the Tigers to just 98 yards. Leading tacklers for the defense were Ben Zylka with 14, Senior OLB Jacob Buck with 8, Junior LB Justice Aubrey with 6 and a sack, Sophomore defensive lineman Simeon Zarling with 5 and Spencer Stern had 5 with 3 passes defended. The Chargers improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference. KML hosts Plymouth on Friday 9/17.kmlchargers.com
Comments / 0