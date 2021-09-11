Kettle Moraine Lutheran Football defeats Ripon 44 – 7

The second week of MHSAA varsity football began for the Jonesville Comets led by head coach Frank Keller. It would be the first road test for the Comets program after they win their cross-county rival game against Hillsdale 22-6 last Friday. As teams continue to develop, it could have been very easy for the Comets to get caught in a trap in their first road game, first conference game, and a contest held on Thursday instead of Friday. However, if the result is any tell, the Comets are firing on all cylinders, and are key contenders in the Big 8 conference this season.

JONESVILLE, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO