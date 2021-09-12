'Matilda' continues at South Bend Civic
SOUTH BEND — “Matilda the Musical” continues through Sept. 26 at South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St. Based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl and adapted by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, the musical follows the adventures of Matilda Wormwood, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents, but at least her sweet teacher Miss Honey appreciates her extraordinary personality.www.southbendtribune.com
Comments / 0