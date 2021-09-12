CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

The Markus Rutz Quintet performs at Merrimans'

South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND — The Markus Rutz Quintet performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Merrimans’ Playhouse, 401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135. Based in Chicago, the quintet performs originals, standards and popular themes. The band formed earlier this year and has core members of the trumpeter/composer Markus Rutz and pianist Adrian Ruiz. Regular members are Jarrard Harris on saxophone and bassist Samuel Peters. The newest to join is percussionist Kyle Swan.

