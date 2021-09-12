After the humiliation of Afghanistan, where and when will we see a new Grenada?
At dawn on Oct. 25, 1983, the United States began an assault on the tiny Caribbean island nation of Grenada. Thousands of troops would land. The invasion was the first major military intervention President Ronald Reagan ordered, except for the more limited deployment of Marine peacekeepers to Beirut. Reagan's motives were twofold: He sought to reverse Grenada's absorption into the Communist bloc, and he hoped to rescue approximately 600 American medical students trapped on the island against the backdrop of political turmoil. The entire operation took four days and was wildly successful.
