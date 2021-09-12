CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Facts on the 2021 NY Giants

By David Solow
Cover picture for the articleThere are a wide array of opinions on the 2021 NY Giants, but sometimes it is best to stick to the facts. A group of anonymous NFL executives ranked the NY Giants among the NFC’s two worst teams. WynnBets predicts the Giants will finish third in the NFC East. Most...

Opening Statement: All right, so we spent yesterday obviously cleaning up the tape from Week 1. Before we left yesterday, we introduced the Washington Football Team to our players to make sure they had a brief glimpse in terms of big picture of who they are. The players spent last night looking through the scouting report and some of the preliminary cutups we had made for them and then came in today. We're going to focus this morning simulating more of a Wednesday install, which would include early downs, punt, punt return, field goal, field goal block. This afternoon, we'll come back and we'll do more of a Thursday install, which is going to be kickoff, kick return, hands team and third down install. Tomorrow morning, we'll show up and we'll simulate more of a Friday in terms of red area install, review all the special teams situations, review all the end of game situations and then we'll get on the train and we'll go on down to Washington. I'd say when talking about this opponent, obviously, it's a division opponent. In talking about the NFC East, it's a unique division. I think these are different type of division games. Every division wants to talk about having passion and who you play. I think it's important to recognize the history of all the teams in this division, the physicality, the passion, the fan bases. These things all play a part in terms of how we have to prepare for this game and understand the environment we're walking into. Last year we played in Washington and it was very limited fans. We have to expect a very hostile atmosphere this week. I think it's going to be a great atmosphere to play in, personally. I think when you go down anywhere, when it's us versus everybody else, that's always good to really test your team sticking together and see how we operate in that type of situation. In terms of talking about these guys on the field, look, it starts with (Washington Head Coach) Ron (Rivera). I think Ron's a terrific coach. He does a great job. He always has his teams prepared. I think the theme of their team is really, they do what they do, and they do it very well. You look at the defense, between Ron and (Washington Defensive Coordinator) Jack (Del Rio), it's been the same defense for a long time. There's variation within it, however, the history of the defense is the history of the defense. We can expect to see in the game what we see on cutups, but that doesn't mean it's going to be a cakewalk. It means it's going to be very challenging. They don't have to do a lot because what they do is very sound. They have very talented, very good players, starting with their defensive front. Obviously, those edge players are second to none. All right, the interior tackles – (Washington Defensive Tackle Daron) Payne, (Washington Defensive Tackle Jonathan) Allen, and (Washington Defensive Tackle Matt) Ioannidis coming in there – these guys can all make plays. They're athletic, they're stout. There's multiples that they can operate in. You talk about their linebackers and their secondary, to me, the theme is speed and aggressiveness. These guys play very downhill. They're aggressive to get in the box, aggressive to make plays, aggressive to jump routes on the outside. They're fast. They flow over the top. They play off what the disruption of the front causes in front of them and they do a good job right there limiting big plays. You play against this team, you have to be prepared to go down the field tick by tick by tick. They're a very good team situationally getting off the field on third down and red area. They're a very good team of not allowing explosive plays. They're a good tackling team. Ok, you've got to make sure you try and challenge them in the open field when you get the opportunity. But this is a fundamentally sound team, they're very prepared. They come in and do what they do. Offensively, (Washington Offensive Coordinator Scott) Turner's offense, we've seen a lot of it throughout the years. It hasn't had a lot of variation, that's not an insult. It's just they have what their package is, they know how to go ahead and dress it up a little bit, but they play to their players' strengths. They're consistent in what they do. They're able to produce plays. I think when you talk about their offense, obviously, they've added explosive weapons on the outside. They drafted (Washington Wide Receiver Dyami) Brown. They signed (Washington Wide Receiver Curtis) Samuel, I know he's on IR right now, but the focus for their offense has been adding explosive plays, pushing it down the field. Fitz (Washington Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick) not playing in the game, it's really looking at how Fitz plays and really giving that element. I think the thing you talk about with (Washington Quarterback Taylor) Heinicke replacing Fitz, they both have a lot of similarities in terms of their competitiveness, how they play and think on their feet, how they improvise during a game or how they extend plays. These guys are really true gamers, and I say gunslinger in a very complimentary way for these guys. These are guys you cannot sleep on. I mean, I have a lot of respect for Fitz. I think it's important to see everybody's players in the game and see everybody play. We cannot sleep on Heinicke. This guy's a good player. This guy's a talented player. This guy goes out there and plays 60 minutes and he's going to give us everything we can handle. We have to be very prepared. We have to play very sound, very disciplined and very aware with him on the field. You tie in, obviously, (Washington Tight End) Logan Thomas, one of the top tight ends in the league. They do a terrific job on third down, red area using this guy. They're going to find ways to isolate this guy in space and get him in the right matchup. He's a big catch radius type of guy. He makes a lot of contested catches. He's a tough matchup. You've got to get him before he gets going, that's easier said than done. We've got to make sure we get the right matchups and we understand how to play against this guy. Then obviously you talk about the backs, look, (Washington Running Back Antonio) Gibson, (Washington Running Back J.D.) McKissic, you can hand these guys the ball, they can make plays. You can throw screens to them. You can throw check-downs, you can get them on a swing route and you can put them out in the actual route going. They're very versatile. You can have these guys on the field – it could be 21-out personnel, meaning the fullback is out of the game, just the two halfbacks, and is it 21? Is it 11? They're really creating receivers with their running backs and spinning multiples. They can get to the same schemes in multiple personnel groupings, so it's a great challenge with these guys right here. Special teams-wise, (Washington Special Teams Coordinator) Nate (Kaczor's) a great coach. They're really built for coverage units. They've got a very good core of very talented specialists, big leg specialists. I think (Washington Punter) Tress Way has been one of the top punters in this league for a long time. This guy's extremely fast. He's tough to pressure. You don't want to waste too much time really trying to go after this guy. He does a great job getting down the field. They've got speed on the outside with their gunners to force fair catches. The other thing is, you've got to do a good job with Tress of the balls on the ground of stopping the roll. He gets a lot of hidden yards for the net punt that comes off of balls that are not fielded, that he gets rolling towards the goal line and they steal extra yards right there. So we've been very sound with our specialists this week. We've got to be sound in our protection units. These guys will do a great job putting size on the inside. We expect to see some size in the A-gap to try and test our protection, as well as on the field goal protection. These guys do a really good job coming off the edge. You've got to make sure that you're stout in there and you protect for your specialists and we give (Kicker) Graham (Gano) a chance to get the ball off. But there's not one part of this game playing against a team like Washington that they're not going to have talent and a lot of players and they're not going to be sound in their scheme. So, it's going to take a good week of preparation. Obviously, it's a short week. There's different challenges that come up in these weeks. I'd say first off, primarily, you want to make sure your guys are physically recovered as much as possible. You want to have a fresh team going into Thursday. The best way we can equate it to our players is you come off of a game on Sunday, all right, you're really getting ready for a Thursday practice, which for us is a higher volume, higher tempo type of practice. We have a lot different situations with them and a longer practice on the field for us throughout the week, so our guys can have a little of that simulation in terms of knowing what they have to prepare for in that short period of turnaround. And then mentally, you want to make sure that you can go out there, operate, and execute whatever you ask your team to do. It's very important you understand who the opponent is. It's also very important to understand who you are and how you have to execute how you have to play. So, with that being said, we have a lot of work to get done in a short period of time for Washington. When we get on this train and we want to make sure our guys are prepared and when we get there Thursday night, obviously, we want to make sure we're ready to go out there physically and mentally to be able to run and hit and play fast football. With that being said, I'll open it up to any questions you may have.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

