Bailey Johnson: Experience propels Olentangy Berlin's Ella Franz to undefeated start to tennis season

Through the first eight matches of her senior tennis season, Ella Franz did her best impression of Emma Raducanu's run at the U.S. Open. Franz, one of Olentangy Berlin's captains, did not drop a set until Thursday, when she lost the first set of her match against Olentangy Orange's Tyler Reed — though she did win the match to stay undefeated on the year. Until that match, Franz had won all eight matches in straight sets, including three matches in a row that she won 6-0, 6-0.