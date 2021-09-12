CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview Heights, OH

Bailey Johnson: Experience propels Olentangy Berlin's Ella Franz to undefeated start to tennis season

Columbus Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the first eight matches of her senior tennis season, Ella Franz did her best impression of Emma Raducanu's run at the U.S. Open. Franz, one of Olentangy Berlin's captains, did not drop a set until Thursday, when she lost the first set of her match against Olentangy Orange's Tyler Reed — though she did win the match to stay undefeated on the year. Until that match, Franz had won all eight matches in straight sets, including three matches in a row that she won 6-0, 6-0.

