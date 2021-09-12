Richard G. Woolworth
Richard G. Woolworth, "Dick," passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021 surrounded by many family members in Hobe Sound, Florida. Born November 1, 1929, Dick and his older sister, Sylvia, grew up in Lancaster, PA with their parents, May Gorton Woolworth, and Chester M. Woolworth. Dick is survived by his beloved bride, Helen and his four children: Richard G. Woolworth, Jr. (Greenwich, CT), Andrew B. Woolworth (Lancaster, PA), Sally W. Lynch (Greenwich, CT), and Louise W. Lamphere (New York City). His legacy continues in 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren who affectionately called him, "Boomie."lancasteronline.com
