20 years after 9/11, the story of "Come From Away" brings light in another dark time: "The message is so needed"

By Cody Taylor
NewsChannel 36
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS)--It's one of the most uplifting stories from one of the darkest days in American history. Amid the terror and chaos of September 11, 2001, a small community opened its homes and hearts to thousands of stranded airline passengers. The story of what happened in Newfoundland 20 years ago inspired a heartfelt Broadway hit, "Come From Away" — and now that same musical is helping the theater community emerge from another dark time: the coronavirus shutdown.

