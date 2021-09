Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he is sharing only now, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 while he was undergoing chemotherapy. “Covid kicked my a(asterisk)(asterisk) pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated & feeling much better now,” he wrote.Bridges said Geston spent five days in the hospital, but he was stuck...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO