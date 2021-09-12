ISLAND HISTORY: Everybody knew “Joe” Shiramizu – Part 2: ‘Lihue Plantation News’ editor

Following his graduation from Kaua‘i High School, “Joe” Shiramizu was hired by Lihu‘e Plantation as a timekeeper in the fields. “My first job was, I guess you would call it a field hand in modern terminology, but actually what they wanted me for was to help the luna, the foreman. He was a big, tall, handsome, Filipino man. And his crew of nine, they were known as handymen. They did everything. Cut cane, hapai and go load cane, fix tracks, drive a mule team, everything. And what they needed was for someone who could read and write. To keep time, so that they could get paid.”