37 more COVID-19 cases Saturday

NANTUCKET (CBS) — Almost all of Massachusetts is in the red, according to the latest Centers For Disease Control COVID transmission map, except for one of the islands. The most recent data shows that as of Saturday, every Massachusetts county except for Nantucket has high COVID transmission. Nantucket still has “substantial” community transmission. The CDC recommends that anyone living in a county with substantial or high transmission wear a mask in indoor public settings, regardless of COVID vaccination status. Nantucket went from high to substantial transmission on Thursday, the same day that Franklin county went from substantial to high. The high transmission map for Massachusetts (Image credit: CDC) Nationwide, nearly 94% of counties are seeing high transmission. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO