37 more COVID-19 cases Saturday

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 4 days ago

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. Saturday’s cases are three visitors and 34 residents; 19 are children and 18 are adults. Three of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 34 cases are considered community-acquired. Thirty-two...

www.thegardenisland.com

Comments / 3

International Business Times

162 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 23,800 Breakthrough Cases Reported

More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Daily Leader

COVID-19: Delta symptoms changing

Symptoms are changing with the Delta variant of COVID-19. What may seem like a common cold or allergy could be the dangerous new strain, according to a public announcement by King’s Daughters Medical Center. COVID can now present itself with a runny nose, headache, sore throat and fever. Persistent cough...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WYTV.com

COVID antibody treatment: Who qualifies?

(WKBN) — More and more hospitals are starting to offer the monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. It’s typically given through an IV or injection. An infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic said if someone is exposed to the virus, the antibodies can block the person from actually having the infection.
CLEVELAND, OH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: More than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across Missouri

(KMIZ) Missouri added more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday. According to the data from the Missouri Department of Health Senior Services, 1,530 new cases of the virus were found with PCR testing. Missouri State COVID-19 Dashboard on Sept. 14, 2021. Antigen testing revealed another 613 new cases. The seven-day positivity rate in The post TUESDAY UPDATES: More than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox17

Michigan reports 2,364 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 2,364 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 51 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since Tuesday. Ten of those deaths were identified during a review of medical records. There have now been 964,317 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20,447...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Boston

Every Massachusetts County Except For Nantucket Has High COVID Transmission, CDC Map Shows

NANTUCKET (CBS) — Almost all of Massachusetts is in the red, according to the latest Centers For Disease Control COVID transmission map, except for one of the islands. The most recent data shows that as of Saturday, every Massachusetts county except for Nantucket has high COVID transmission. Nantucket still has “substantial” community transmission. The CDC recommends that anyone living in a county with substantial or high transmission wear a mask in indoor public settings, regardless of COVID vaccination status. Nantucket went from high to substantial transmission on Thursday, the same day that Franklin county went from substantial to high. The high transmission map for Massachusetts (Image credit: CDC) Nationwide, nearly 94% of counties are seeing high transmission. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Edmonston: Covid early treatment protocol must include ivermectin

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) in conjunction with the Governor’s Office issued a memorandum stating that all pharmacy claims for Ivermectin under Medicaid cannot be filled for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. Representatives Beryl Amedee-R (Houma), Kathy Edmonston-R (Gonzales), Valerie Hodges-R (Denham Springs and Dodie Horton-R (Haughton) sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Bulletin

Seventy-nine more cases of Covid-19 reported in county

VAN WERT — On Sept. 9, 2021, the Van Wert County General Health District reported an increase of 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, for a total of 2,825 confirmed cases. There are five known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date the health department has given 11,407 COVID-19 vaccinations.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

