CRITTER: Kauai’s Most Unique Marine Creature : The Plate Coral

Yes, this is an animal, even though it looks just like a concrete patio deck with flower pots on top growing weird plants in them! Very few people in Hawai‘i have ever seen this coral even though there is a huge colony of it growing right out in front of the former St. Regis Hotel in Kaua‘i. The problem is people do not recognize it as coral, and it is so rare here in Hawai‘i that I have only seen it grow at three locations in Kaua‘i, a small amount on O‘ahu and Molokini Islet, one side of Moloka‘i and a few bays along the Kona Coast of Hawai‘i Island.