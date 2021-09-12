CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a year’s absence, Ultimate Trail Run is back!

By Dennis Fujimoto The Garden Island
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘OMA‘O — The Ultimate Hawaiian Trail Run could not happen last year because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. But Aaron Hoff, founder of the UHTR and the presenting Keala Foundation, said the UHTR will be back in two forms — an in-person run in ‘Oma‘o, and a virtual event — on Saturday.

#Health And Safety#Race#Bicycling#Uhtr#The Keala Foundation#Run#Kealafoundation Com#The Big Kahuna#Hawaiian
