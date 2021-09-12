CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-DRAMA: Jihoon packs up to move; Seo-jin’s motherly instinct is put to test

By Jeff Chung, K-Drama
Thegardenisland.com
 4 days ago

Following are this week’s synopses of shows on KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles:. “Father I Will Take Care Of You” Episodes 13 and 14 (Sun.) Today, 6:40 p.m.: Jihoon packs up to move in with his parents in the basement. Heesook is shocked by his demeanor. Seunghoon has an accident at the construction site.

www.thegardenisland.com

Comments / 0

