VOICES: One out of every five people

Until the day he died, my grandfather never took a Bayer aspirin. He also refused Novocain at the dentist and denied a host of other drugs and medical treatments. He did all this, annoying his family and frustrating his doctors, because he knew too much about the role German pharmaceutical companies had played in funding World War II. A chemist, a genius, and somewhat mentally unstable, he just couldn’t get past his aversion to what he knew about medical research. As such, he dug in his heels.

The COVID vaccines aren’t like other vaccines that you might be familiar with, so here are some things that we know about them. Unlike, say, the smallpox vaccine, which prevents you from getting smallpox, the COVID vaccines do not necessarily prevent you from getting COVID. The COVID vaccine does not prevent you from spreading COVID to other people. The long-term effects of the COVID vaccines are unknown, and at this point cannot be known. We do know the vaccines are many times less effective than natural immunity in protecting people, and close to 100 million Americans already have natural immunity. We know that in some cases, the COVID vaccines cause potentially fatal heart problems in the people who take them.
Coronavirus cases among American kids are soaring. According to new data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, children accounted for well over a fifth of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 26. The data, as reported by USA Today, shows that kids made up 22.4 percent of the reported U.S. cases last week—way above the percentage from throughout the pandemic, in which kids account for just 14.8 percent of total cases. The AAP noted that hospitalizations and deaths remain low among kids, but the long-term effects of infection are still unclear. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said: “Cases, emergency-room visits and hospitalizations are much lower among children and communities with higher vaccination rates. Vaccination works.” Under-12s remain ineligible for any COVID-19 vaccines.
Workforce deficit is an aftershock of the pandemic. Everywhere you look you see “Now Hiring” or “Help Wanted” signs. You see opportunities to interview with some companies multiple days of the week, and, if hired, the companies are even offering signing bonuses for a new hire’s commitment to work. The...
I am angry at those people who have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine! You are personally responsible for the current resurgence that has overwhelmed our nation. You have adversely altered the lives of everyone. Most importantly, you have endangered our way of life. You have endangered your children -...
The Rev. Michael Heath, of Fayetteville, is a licensed mental health counselor and a United Church of Christ minister. As Americans commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, they do so in the shadow an even more deadly assault from Covid-19. Ironically, despite the availability of an effective vaccine, Covid still rages. The problem lies not with an external enemy but with an internal one composed of irrational Americans who refuse to be vaccinated.
Since the U.S. reported its first COVID-19 infection, 1 in 500 Americans have died from the virus, a bleak record in the country’s fight against the pandemic. As of Tuesday night, 663,913 people in the U.S. have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The US Census Bureau said that the country’s population as of April 2020 was 331.4 million.
When did Gov. Ron DeSantis get dictatorial powers to tell everyone, including those who have our best health choices in mind, that they cannot allow or recommend that our children or adults wear personal protective equipment in our schools and threaten them with loss of salary if they do? That's outrageous.
Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
During this world-wide pandemic, Florida continues to be a place of wonder: It’s a wonder how many Floridians are anti-vaxxers or anti-maskers yet profess to being “pro-life.”. It’s a wonder how parents in Florida claim that the government mandating their child wear a mask in school violates their child’s freedom,...
Competing visions of the country’s purpose and meaning are tearing it apart, George Packer wrote in the July/August issue. Is reconciliation possible?. George Packer’s article had me nodding and shaking my head in alternation, and in the end caused me heartache that only a beer and a ball game could alleviate.
Thousands of Americans wrote Gov. Jared Polis demanding justice for Elijah McClain. A year later, the letter writers react to the indictments handed down last week. They wrote at kitchen tables and at family room couches and at desks in home offices last year. They wrote from their childhood bedrooms and during their lunch breaks at work. They wrote with pens and pencils. Some wrote on their computers. Thousands of letters; hundreds of thousands of words—each asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis that Elijah McClain finally receive justice.
LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 42 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Friday’s cases are all residents — 14 children and 28 are adults. One of the cases is related to mainland travel. The remaining 41 cases are considered community-acquired. Thirty-three of the community-acquired...
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
