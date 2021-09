FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It was Tua Tagovailoa who got the last laugh as he and the Dolphins were able to fend off his former Alabama teammate Mac Jones and the New England Patriots during their Week 1 opener, 17-16. Turnovers were naturally a key storyline, particularly late in the fourth quarter where it seemed like both sides were playing hot potato. The Patriots appeared to be on the doorstep of a comeback win after Jonathan Jones was able to pick off Tagovailoa, but a Damien Harris fumble gave the momentum -- and inside track to the win -- back to Miami, which was able to simply run out the clock to move to 1-0 on the season.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO