Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse football team opened as a 23-point favorite over Albany for Saturday’s game, according to the website VegasInsider.com. It’s the first time the Orange will be favored in a football game this season and, while the margin is substantial, it’s relatively low for a game between a Power-Five team and an FCS opponent. The over-under is currently listed at 44 points.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO