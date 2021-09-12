CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Submissions open for Juried Regional exhibit

South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art is accepting submissions to its 43rd Elkhart Juried Regional Art Exhibition through Sept. 18 at 429 S. Main St. This all-media competition is open to artists 18 years and older who are residents of Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash or Whitley counties in Indiana and Berrien, Branch, Cass or St. Joseph counties in Michigan.

