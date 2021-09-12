Submissions open for Juried Regional exhibit
ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art is accepting submissions to its 43rd Elkhart Juried Regional Art Exhibition through Sept. 18 at 429 S. Main St. This all-media competition is open to artists 18 years and older who are residents of Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash or Whitley counties in Indiana and Berrien, Branch, Cass or St. Joseph counties in Michigan.www.southbendtribune.com
Comments / 0