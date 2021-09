WEATHER STORY: Our latest low pressure system led with its warm front last night and brought a quarter inch of rain to a few towns before dawn. Tonight, the cold front will slice across our region and create an 80% chance for thunderstorms. Some could become severe. By Friday, a new cell of high air pressure will clear things up by the afternoon. Friday and Saturday will have temperatures in the 60's but Sunday and Monday could push into the 80's.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO