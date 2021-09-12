My husband wants me to drop restraining order and get back together but what if he starts hurting me back?

I’ve restraining order against my husband since February 2021. We’re living separately because I’ve lived in an extremely abusive marriage. Now my husband is convincing me to drop the order and let him come back home. He filed divorce and sent me summons in July and I submitted my answer in court. Now he says he will never hit or do whatever he did in past he wants to live with me. I’m a house wife and primary caregiver of my daughter. I’m reluctant to drop the order what if he comes back and starts fighting again and tells me to leave his house and divorce me. I will not have any opportunity then. Please suggest me what should I do ?